Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises 1.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. 158,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,243. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

