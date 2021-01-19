Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 729,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.