Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 80,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,959. The firm has a market cap of $767.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

