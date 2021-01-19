Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,796 shares during the period. Square makes up 2.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Square worth $336,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 406.7% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 78.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Square by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average of $174.60. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CSFB increased their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

