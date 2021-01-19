SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSAAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

SSAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

