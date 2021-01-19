SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

