Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. First American Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.66. 1,363,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

