Stack Financial Management Inc Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. 1,482,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Knight Equity raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KCG upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.