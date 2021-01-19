Stack Financial Management Inc Takes $11.01 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,934,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.87. 498,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

