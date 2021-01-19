Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 6.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

SBUX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. 6,255,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

