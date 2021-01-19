Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.33. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

