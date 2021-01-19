State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 111.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,436 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

