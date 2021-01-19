State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

