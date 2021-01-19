State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 588.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 256,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Quidel by 209.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after buying an additional 180,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $204.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.42. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.