State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LHC Group by 296.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

