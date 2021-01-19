State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,548 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Safehold by 644.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 105,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 70,204 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

