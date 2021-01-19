State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 96 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RH were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $507.36 on Tuesday. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

