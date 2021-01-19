State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 208,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

