State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

