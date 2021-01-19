Stellar Market Cap Hits $6.40 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and $1.55 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00257537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

