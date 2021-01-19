Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.20. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $397.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

