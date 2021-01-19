Stewardship Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 325,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

TAXF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

