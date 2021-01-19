Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,733 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. 228,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,090,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

