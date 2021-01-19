Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 108,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 344,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after buying an additional 184,020 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 409,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,970. The company has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

