Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

NYSE V traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $201.36. The company had a trading volume of 440,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average is $202.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.