Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after buying an additional 156,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 49.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,972,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $188.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,702. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

