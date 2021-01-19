Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.36. 55,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. The company has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

