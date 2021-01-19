Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,350 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $7,895,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 417,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,430. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.