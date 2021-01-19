Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,387. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

