Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.76. The company had a trading volume of 304,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

