Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4,049.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,336,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

