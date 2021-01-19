STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.36.

STOR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 48,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,154,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 985,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in STORE Capital by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $4,218,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

