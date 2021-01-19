STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) Short Interest Update

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

STRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. STR has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.24.

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company in the United States, Spain, India, and China. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers; and multi-layer films for packaging applications, such as meat, fish, cheese, yogurt, fruit, cereals, snack foods, etc.

