STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

SSKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SSKN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 425,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

