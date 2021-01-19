Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth $413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 57.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

