Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 555,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.13. 230,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

