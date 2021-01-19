Strs Ohio Makes New $471,000 Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Resources Connection at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGP. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $410.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

