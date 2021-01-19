Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.