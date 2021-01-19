Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.