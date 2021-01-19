Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $266.00, but opened at $280.00. Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) shares last traded at $279.00, with a volume of 1,373 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Vinodka Murria purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £425,000 ($555,265.22).

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) Company Profile (LON:SWC)

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

