Summit Industrial Income REIT Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$34.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

