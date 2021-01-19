Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

TSE:SU opened at C$22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.07.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

