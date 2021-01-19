SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 15.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price rose 15.3% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SunPower traded as high as $37.77 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 13,707,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,354,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 735.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.