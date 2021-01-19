SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

CSTL opened at $74.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -436.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $80.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,008 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,561. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

