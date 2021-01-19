SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

NXGN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

