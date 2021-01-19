SWYFT Market Cap Reaches $26,302.28 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One SWYFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $26,302.28 and $10,822.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00044501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00073205 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00245324 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,111.40 or 0.94945855 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network.

Buying and Selling SWYFT

SWYFT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

