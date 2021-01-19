Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.