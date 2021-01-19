Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $266.80 and last traded at $266.68, with a volume of 17087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.92.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.