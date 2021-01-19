Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. Tactile Systems Technology also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

TCMD traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 95,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,054. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

