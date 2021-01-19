Tael (WABI) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $18.11, $13.96 and $6.32.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00513545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.76 or 0.03837439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

